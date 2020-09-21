Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.61

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 184300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Endava alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Endava by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Endava by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 469,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.