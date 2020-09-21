NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

