NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) Earning Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) has trended extremely positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NYX Gaming Group earned a news impact score of 4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYX stock opened at C$2.39 on Monday. NYX Gaming Group has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$2.48.

About NYX Gaming Group

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

