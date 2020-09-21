Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.00

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates.

