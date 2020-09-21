Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.60 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $640.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

