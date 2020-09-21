Perceptron (PRCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.56.
About Perceptron
