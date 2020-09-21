Perceptron (PRCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.56.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

