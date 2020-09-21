Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.03 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Earnings History for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Perceptron to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Perceptron to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Cal-Maine Foods Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Cal-Maine Foods Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Centogene to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Centogene to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Thor Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Thor Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Park City Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Park City Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
PUYI INC/ADR to Release Earnings on Monday
PUYI INC/ADR to Release Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report