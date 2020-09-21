Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.03 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

