Centogene (CNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Centogene has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

