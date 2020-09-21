Thor Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

NYSE THO opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.09.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

