Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 1.65. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

