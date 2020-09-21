PUYI INC/ADR (PUYI) to Release Earnings on Monday

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PUYI opened at $6.11 on Monday. PUYI INC/ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PUYI INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PUYI INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.