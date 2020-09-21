CIBC Trims Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Target Price to C$1.50

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Rivers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$3.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CVE:RIV opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. Canopy Rivers has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

