Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

