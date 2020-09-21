Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank Hapoalim in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

