Piper Sandler Weighs in on Travelers Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $149.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

