KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 819,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

