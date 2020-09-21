FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.