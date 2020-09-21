FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $401.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.84.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

