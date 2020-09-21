FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:AIM)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $401.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.84.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim Ltd Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim Ltd Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Travelers Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Travelers Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report