Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UNTY opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

