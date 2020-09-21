Allstate Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 121.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,105.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

