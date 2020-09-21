First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

NYSE FRC opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

