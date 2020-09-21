Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

In other news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

