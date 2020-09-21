Pi Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

SSR Mining stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $5,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 242.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 194.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 486,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.