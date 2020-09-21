Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Shares of TSLA opened at $442.15 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $317,196,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

