Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

WLL stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

