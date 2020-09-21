Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

SNA opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

