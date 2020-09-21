Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $336,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.