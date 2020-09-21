Trinseo S.A. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $28.56 on Monday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

