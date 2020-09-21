Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

VCEL opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vericel by 2.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.