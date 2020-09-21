Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $6.70 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $303.28 million, a P/E ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

