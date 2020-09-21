Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Issued By KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at ($7.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

NYSE:WLL opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

