Brokers Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of WLL opened at $20.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

