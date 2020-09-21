Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,638 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $47,489,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,896,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.