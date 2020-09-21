Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,638 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $47,489,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,896,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Republic Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
First Republic Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Boosted by Analyst
Pi Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc
Pi Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc Boosted by Analyst
Whiting Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Whiting Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report