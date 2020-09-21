Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eventbrite Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of EB opened at $12.15 on Monday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eventbrite by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.