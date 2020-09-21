Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE:OSW opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.