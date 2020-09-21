Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

