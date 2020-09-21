MicroStrategy Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $159.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.