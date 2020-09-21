Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 5,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

