Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 5,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

