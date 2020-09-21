Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cytosorbents Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

