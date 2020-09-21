Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

