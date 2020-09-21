Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

Shares of MRTX opened at $161.09 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

