Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

