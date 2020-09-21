Perrigo Company PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE PRGO opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Perrigo by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

