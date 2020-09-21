CVS Health Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

