Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

United Community Banks stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

