Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

OLN opened at $12.66 on Monday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 608,616 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

