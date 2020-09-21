Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kandi Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kandi Technologies Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNDI. BidaskClub cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

KNDI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

