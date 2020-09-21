Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

IDN stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

