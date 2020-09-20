Sei Investments Co. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of FLIR Systems worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.