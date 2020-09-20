Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Twitter by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Twitter by 304.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 19.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,863. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.