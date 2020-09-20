Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

